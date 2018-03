WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair was recently interviewed by Planeta Wrestling. Here are the highlights:

Jim Ross thinking she could be the next Hulk Hogan:

“I guess I’m tall, blonde and tanned. It’s a very big compliment. It’s really nice for JR to say that about me.”

Who she would want to face in main event of WrestleMania:

“If this wasn’t the main event, me vs. Asuka, I would definitely say a Fatal 4-Way against the Four-Horsewomen.”

H/T to Wrestling Inc for the transcript.