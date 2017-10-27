Charlotte Flair & Paige Comment On A Rematch, WrestleMania 34 Ticket Prices, Dolph Ziggler

– Above is video of Dolph Ziggler leading a game of “Party Swap” on FOX Business show “Kennedy Nation” earlier this month. Ziggler asks Democratic strategist Jessica Tarlov and comedian Tom Shillue, a Republican, about various political issues.

– As noted, WrestleMania 34 tickets will go on sale to the general public on November 17th. PWInsider reports that the following are confirmed ticket prices for the big event in New Orleans:

* Golden Ringside – $2,000

* Ringside – $1,000

* Floor seating near entrance aisle – $850

* Floor seating, some bleacher seating on the floor level – $450

* 100 level, central sections – $350

* Remainder of the 100 level sections – $250 and $200

* 200 level sections – $175

* 300 level sections – $150

* Several 500 level sections located directly across from the entrance ramp – $100

* Remainder of the 500 level sections – $75

* 600 level, centered sections – $50

* 600 level, corner sections – $35

– Charlotte Flair and Paige had the following Twitter exchange in response to WWE tweeting their Divas Title match from the 2015 Survivor Series pay-per-view: