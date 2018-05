WWE held a live event on Thursday in Oberhausen, Germany at the Konig Pilsener. Former WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair worked the event and after the match, Flair was about to get a photo with a fan after her match but started covering her mouth. She told the fan that she lost her teeth and couldn’t take a photo.

In an update, Dave Meltzer reported on F4Wonline.com that Flair is slated to dental work done back home and is expected to return to the tour sometime after the weekend.