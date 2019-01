In an interview with Sports Matters TV Charlotte Flair was asked about a rumored match between her, Becky Lynch, and Ronda Rousey headlining Wrestlemania 35. Here was Charlotte’s response courtesy of RingsideNews.com:

“I definitely think it’s time for the females to headline. I don’t know who my opponents or opponent would be, but I believe in my heart it’s my destiny to be in the main event. I think everything that I’ve done to get to where I am today I’m not going to slow down or stop.”