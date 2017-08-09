Charlotte Flair Responds To GWF’s Sienna Gimmick Infringement Accusation

Unified GFW Knockouts Champion Sienna took to Twitter on Monday night to call out WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair for gimmick infringement.

The GFW star posted side-by-side comparison photos of Charlotte and herself, claiming Charlotte had stolen her feathery outfits, flashy makeup and her usage of the “Pinkies Up” hand sign.

Sienna wrote, “I ignored the feathers & the makeup, but the pinky? Really? If you need anything else from me, let me know. @MsCharlotteWWE #PinkiesUp.”

I ignored the feathers & the makeup, but the pinky? Really? If you need anything else from me, let me know. @MsCharlotteWWE #PinkiesUp 🐸☕️ pic.twitter.com/xfLjkMcy3O — Sienna the Savage 🔥 (@Sienna) August 8, 2017

A lot of fans have pointed out that while there is a resemblance between their application of cosmetics, they’re not the only people in the world who sometimes do it up with the eyeliner. The “pinky up” gesture, which Charlotte and Becky Lynch have been emphasizing since Lana began wrestling on SmackDown LIVE in June, isn’t as prevalent, but also isn’t something Sienna invented.

Then there are the feathers.

Several examples of wrestlers who use them in their gear were offered in response to the original tweet, like Chyna and Melina. But Flair subtweeted a response which pretty well justifies her right to wear peacock feathers.