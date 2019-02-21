Charlotte Flair Responds To Rumors That She’s Dating A SmackDown Star

It sounds like Charlotte Flair is off the market as “The Queen” is now rumored to be dating a fellow SmackDown LIVE Superstar.
Charlotte is dating Andrade (aka Andrade “Cien” Almas), according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com.
This rumor started after a fan claimed to have spotted Flair and Andrade “snuggled up together” Wednesday morning at Charlotte Airport — Charlotte resides nearby in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Sapp claimed to know about their relationship beforehand as he said in a tweet that has since been deleted: “They’ve been a thing at least since last month.”
Charlotte cheekily addressed the rumors on Twitter by responding a post on her being spotted at Charlotte Airport with Andrade.
She wrote, “Must be a slow news day.” Her comment was followed by a winking face emoji.
