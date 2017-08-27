Charlotte Flair Returns To The Ring At WWE Live Event On Saturday Night (Photos & Video)

Charlotte Flair returned to the ring last night at the non-televised live event in Baton Rouge, Louisiana at the Raising Cane’s River Center Arena.

Charlotte teamed up with Becky Lynch, taking on the team of Lana and Tamina. The babyfaces came out victorious.

@MsCharlotteWWE Thanks for your great reaction and kind words to the @RicFlairNatrBoy shirt my daughter wore at #WWEBatonRouge last night pic.twitter.com/hwveiSUjZn — notsamwweshill (@notsam2020) August 27, 2017

Flair noted on Twitter that she will be at non-televised live events in Monroe, Louisiana tonight and Texarkana, Arkansas tomorrow. She will also be at SmackDown LIVE in Little Rock, Arkansas on Tuesday. Charlotte described her little setback as a “setup for a comeback.”

A setback is a setup for a comeback 👸🏼

🛩

Baton Rouge, LA Sat.

Monroe, LA Sun.

Texarkana, AR Mon.

Little Rock, AR #SDLive pic.twitter.com/NlqqHkoE7Y — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) August 26, 2017

Charlotte last appeared on WWE television on the August 8 episode of Smackdown LIVE, beating Lana in a singles match.

She then went on a WWE promotional tour of China and took time off to stay by her father Ric Flair’s side as the wrestling legend was hospitalized with serious health problems.