Charlotte Flair Sends Message To Ronda Rousey

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair recently spoke with Brian Fritz of SportingNews.com. During the interview, Flair issued a message to Ronda Rousey ahead of a potential WWE debut by the former UFC Champion. Here is what she had to say:

“What’s exciting about Ronda being a part of WWE is all the different eyes that she attracts towards the women’s division as a whole. I think that’s what cool,” Flair said. “Ronda is an attraction. Any buzz that puts the women on a different or a higher level, I’m all for. She’s a star that would be a crossover star into our world and that’s exciting. That goes to show how far the women have come, that someone like Ronda Rousey wants to be a part of something that all the women have collectively built.

“My message to Ronda would be she knows where to find me. I’m on ‘SmackDown Live’ every Tuesday.”