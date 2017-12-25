Charlotte Flair Sends Message To Ronda Rousey

By
Andrew Ravens
-

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair recently spoke with Brian Fritz of SportingNews.com. During the interview, Flair issued a message to Ronda Rousey ahead of a potential WWE debut by the former UFC Champion. Here is what she had to say:

“What’s exciting about Ronda being a part of WWE is all the different eyes that she attracts towards the women’s division as a whole. I think that’s what cool,” Flair said. “Ronda is an attraction. Any buzz that puts the women on a different or a higher level, I’m all for. She’s a star that would be a crossover star into our world and that’s exciting. That goes to show how far the women have come, that someone like Ronda Rousey wants to be a part of something that all the women have collectively built.

“My message to Ronda would be she knows where to find me. I’m on ‘SmackDown Live’ every Tuesday.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR