Charlotte Flair Shows It Off On Her Birthday (Photo), Triple H Hits A Social Media Milestone, WWE In Texas

Published On 04/06/2017 | By PWMania.com Staff | News

– Charlotte Flair celebrated her birthday Wednesday, she turned 31-years-old.

“The Queen” posted this hot shot on Instagram with a message saying, “Officially in my “30s” so far the best years of my life.”

Officially in my "30s" so far the best years of my life 🤗😎

A post shared by Charlotte Flair (@charlottewwe) on

– Triple H hit a social media milestone today: 5 million Twitter followers.

Of anyone in wrestling, Triple H is the fastest to hit 5 million Twitter followers.

He began tweeting in March 2013, is now the 4th most followed wrestling star behind The Rock (11.1 million followers), John Cena (9.4 million) and Randy Orton (5.2 million).

– WWE will hold a Raw live event at Ford Park in Beaumont, Texas on Sunday, June 11. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10:00 a.m. at the Ford Park box office or Ticketmaster.com.

