Charlotte Flair Speaks Out About Her Babyface Turn, Gives Advice On Becoming A Wrestler

Charlotte Flair recently did an interview with the Los Angeles Times and here are some highlights:

Advice to people wanting to become wrestlers: “First and foremost, go to school, go to college and get your education. Because I am living proof that it doesn’t really matter how old you are when you start. I started very late in the game and it hasn’t changed my path to success. Secondly, if it is something you are still passionate about after college, then get in contact with the WWE performance center and find out when their tryouts are. Go to a tryout and see what you need to work on. But when you do go, know it is more about showing off who you are as a person and your personality and are you coachable versus ‘Hey, I’ve got all these moves and I’m athletic!’”

Currently working as a face: “I do miss the evil queen, but I think that my on-camera relationship with Becky is allowing the audience to see a softer side of the queen. For two years I was so intense and stern and always in the title picture. I think now the audience gets to take a breath of fresh air with me, so when I do turn into the evil queen again, they are ready for it. It’s a nice break right now for my character and for the audience.”