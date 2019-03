Charlotte Flair responded to an ESPN graphic that referred to her merely as “the daughter of Ric Flair” with the following message:

Dear @espn 7x (now 8) WWE Women’s Champion would have been fine. If you need a more detailed list of my accolades, feel free to reference last year’s Body Issue or one of the many articles about me on your website. Sincerely, Daughter of @WWE HOF’er Ric Flair — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) March 27, 2019