Charlotte Flair Talks About Dealing With Pressure, How NXT Women’s Division Has Evolved, More

Charlotte Flair spoke to The Independent about various topics. Here are some of the highlights:

On dealing with pressure:

“You don’t want to get complacent and just accept things – just because we’ve had those moments and we have come so far, you don’t want to ever take that for granted because the moment you do, it can all go away. It takes us collectively all staying on our toes and working as hard as we can to continue getting those opportunities, and for me it adds an element of pressure if you’re the main event or if we are headlining a pay-per-view. That pressure is still on and you feel it – I know I do, continuously, but it’s a good kind of pressure.”

On how the NXT Women’s Division has evolved:

“I started in NXT when we were still FCW in Tampa. Then we crowned the first NXT men and women’s champions and I remember thinking ‘wow, what is this?’ Maybe the girls are now impatient but it is a process. Then the WWE Network launched and NXT started to travel – I’ve been with it and watched it grow. The new talent that comes in now just goes to the WWE Performance Centre with state-of-the-art facilities; they didn’t see what it was like to go from Tampa to that or when we were just doing shows in Florida. Now they go all over the country and overseas, so it is a slow progress and when you think you’re ready, you’re not ready – when I got to the main roster I was still learning – and still am. So maybe the girls are now impatient but it is a process. They have been able to skip a few steps with how NXT is now and you want to go through it faster and say ‘I’m ready, I’m ready!’ I see how it’s hard, but it’s a whole different ball game up here. I’m sure if the girls are [becoming impatient], someone like Sara Del Ray (NXT Coach) who is the rock for the women down there can talk them through the fact that this is a waiting game.”