Charlotte Flair To Miss Tuesday’s WWE SmackDown Live TV Taping

Former WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair will be missing Tuesday’s SmackDown TV taping London, England at the O2 Arena after having her teeth knocked out at a live event.

Although the original belief was that she would return to the UK tour after she gets dental surgery done, that is not the case. Instead, she has to be in the United States during this tour for a commitment with Michelle Wilson.

Here is what the longtime pro wrestling journalist had to say (transcript courtesy of RingSideNews):

“So, she was going to go home anyways but now she needed to get some mouth work done. She said she was going to go back but she’s not going to be at TV on Tuesday because she supposed to be at that other thing. So, she’s okay. She got some teeth knocked out, that’s all but she’s okay.”