Charlotte Flair Visits Her Old School, Goldberg – WWE 24 Video, Brie Bella Trains (Video)

– Brie Bella continues to train for her WWE comeback in 2018. She posted the following video this week as she works towards the return.

– It appears WWE cameras were following new SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair in her hometown of Charlotte, NC yesterday before the big win over Natalya on SmackDown. It was noted last night that Flair was filming at her old high school, Providence High.

– Below is another clip from this week’s WWE 24 special on Bill Goldberg, featuring the aftermath of his WrestleMania 33 win over Brock Lesnar: