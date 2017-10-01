Charlotte Flair Wishes She Had Been More Supportive Of Her Father’s Wrestling Career

During an in-depth interview on the In This Corner Podcast, Charlotte Flair opened up about something very important she learned while writing Second Nature: The Legacy of Ric Flair and the Rise of Charlotte.

She said, “In 2007 when my dad retired, I really couldn’t understand why he was having such a hard time. I was so frustrated, and there were a lot of arguments, and I was extremely hard on him. I looked at him and said, ‘Dad, no one has had a better career than you. You’ve had this amazing life. Go out on top.’ And that was retiring against Shawn Michaels, arguably one of the greatest performers of our time.”

“So, I couldn’t grasp why, and then where I am today, and working on the book for two years and being a part of WWE, I just wish I could go back in time and acted differently and had been more supportive of my dad, because now I can’t imagine not doing this. Nothing is like the rush of a crowd, or walking through for your entrance in ‘gorilla.’”

“There’s nothing like performing for the WWE audience and my dad did that for 40 years of his life and now I understand why he had such a hard time and why he wouldn’t ever want to let it go.”