Charlotte Flair & WWE Co-President To Participate In Needham’s 2018 Investor Conference

WWE®’s Michelle Wilson and Superstar Charlotte Flair® to Participate in Needham’s 2018 Investor Conference

STAMFORD, Conn.– WWE (NYSE:WWE) announced that Co-President Michelle Wilson and WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair will participate in a fireside chat at Needham & Company’s 2018 Emerging Technology Conference in New York City this Tuesday, May 15, 2018.

The conference is intended to highlight companies in the Consumer, Internet & Digital Media and Software & Services verticals that Needham believes “are most likely to win in today’s rapidly changing competitive environment, as well as those most likely to redefine the investment landscape.” (https://www.needhamco.com/conferences)

A live audio webcast will be available online at corporate.wwe.com/investors. The event is expected to begin at approximately 1:40 p.m. ET. A replay of the presentation will be available after the actual event and will be available for 90 days following the conference.