Charlotte On Defeating Bayley (Video), Fans On WWE Royal Rumble, Neville’s Photo Shoot As Champion

– As noted, Neville defeated Rich Swann to become the new WWE Cruiserweight Champion at Sunday night’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Below is video from Neville’s first photo shoot as champion:

– RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte appears in this Fallout video following her Royal Rumble win over Bayley. Charlotte says the title is going to be hers until she puts it on a shelf because she is the queen of pay-per-view and the road to WrestleMania 33 started today:

– As seen below, just 48% of fans on Twitter gave Sunday night’s Royal Rumble a thumps up with over 2500 votes: