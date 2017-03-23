Charlotte On How Much Her Robes Cost, The End Of Her PPV Streak, Who She Jokes With During Matches

Appearing on SiriusXM’s Jim Norton and Sam Roberts, Charlotte Flair talked a potential match with Ronda Rousey, her working relationship with Sasha Banks, the end of her pay-per-view streak, the cost of her robes and more.

Ronda Rousey:

“I’d say get in line sister. I look at it two ways. I think it would be an awesome opportunity, but right now the Women’s Championship is my focus. Ronda made great leaps and strides, [she] basically put UFC, women’s UFC, on the map. So when I’m out of the title picture, I’d say, yeah it’d be a fun, I don’t know, gimmick match, or like see what we can do. I’d rather be fighting for the Women’s Championship.”

Working well with Sasha Banks:

“For the longest time I just listened because the girls had so much more experience than me. But like Sasha, we don’t talk, we just know each other’s bodies. Like I know what she does, she knows what I do and we just, if I move a certain way she knows what I’m going for.”

The end of her PPV streak:

“Two ways to look at it. When I started, people started being like ‘you have a pay-per-view streak going on.’ I’m like, ‘what?’ I was 16-0, which was weird, because it became 16, it was 16-0 [and] then Cena won the 16th time. There was no thought put into that, but I just kept racking up numbers. I’m like, ‘well you have a pay-per-view streak,’ because I didn’t really think about it, I didn’t, it was more of a statistic than a story.”

Joking with Becky Lynch during matches:

“When Becky and I wrestle, we like joke the whole time. Sometimes in our comeback I’ll make funny noises and she’ll be like, ‘why are you doing that?’ Those are only at live events because if they pick that up on one of the cameras on TV, I can’t imagine…”

How much her robes cost:

“I’d be working for a very long time. They’re not ten [thousand], but they’re… they’re pretty, they’re about… I’m like, hold on I have to have one for every pay-per—view, dang, all my money’s going to these robes! But no, I really put a lot of money into them, but I know I’ll get my investment back one day.”

The struggles her brothers had in the ring:

“The other thing as I got older, watching my brothers struggle. I didn’t, I couldn’t stand that. I’ll get emotional thinking about it, like watching what my older brother went through in WCW when they’re like, ‘oh hey this is Flair’s kid and let’s make some money with this’. And he had no experience, and he was thrown to the wolves.

“Then then watching my brother, my little brother, not handle the pressure and live, breathe, watch wrestling nonstop, that’s all he did. He wanted to be my dad. Like I could just remember him sitting on the computer and watching promo after promo after promo and I’m like ,’what are you doing?’ But you know what, he had a dream. Now I’m living his dream.”