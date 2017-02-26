Charlotte On Reid’s Birthday, Becky Lynch Canvas 2 Canvas, Fans On WWE Fastlane

– As seen below, the latest Canvas 2 Canvas video from WWE artist Rob Schamberger features Becky Lynch:

– WWE has a poll asking fans which Fastlane match they’re most looking forward to next Sunday. As of this writing, 60% went with Bill Goldberg vs. WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens while 17% voted for Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman, 9% for Jack Gallagher vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville, 8% for Charlotte vs. RAW Women’s Champion Bayley and the rest for Enzo Amore & Big Cass vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson.

– Today would have been the 29th birthday of Reid Flair, the youngest son of WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. Charlotte remembered Reid on Twitter with the following: