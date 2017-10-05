Charlotte Talks Natalya Match At HIAC, Brie Bella Talks Total Bellas Episode, WWE Stock

– Above is video of Brie Bella reacting to last night’s Total Bellas episode, which was the 5th of the second season. Daniel Bryan usually joins Brie for the recap videos but he’s not in this one.

– WWE stock was down 0.93% today, closing at $23.42 per share. Today’s high was $23.68 and the low was $23.33.

– Charlotte Flair tweeted the following on SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya ahead of their title match at Sunday’s WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view: