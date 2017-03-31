Charlotte Talks Ric Flair Statue (Video), WWE Hosts Make-A-Wish Event, WWE/Snapchat

– As noted, Triple H presented a statue to WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair at WrestleMania 33 Axxess last night. Charlotte Flair, Sting, Ricky Steamboat, Arn Anderson and The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express were present for the reveal, as well as Flair’s family. In the video above, Charlotte talks to Cathy about the moment and says it was special watching the emotions take her dad over. She called the respect from his peers overwhelming and awesome.

– WWE and Snapchat have partnered to launch the new WrestleMania-themed WWE Show program that is exclusive to the Snapchat app. The fast-paced show is hosted by Cathy Kelley and offers a complete guide to WrestleMania 33 with comments from WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg, Sasha Banks and others. Fans can download the Snapchat app to access the show but it will only be available until 6am on Monday.

– WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose, Daniel Bryan, Alicia Fox and Samoa Joe appeared at Dave & Buster’s in Orlando for a special Make-A-Wish party for Wish Kids on Thursday. Below are a few shots from the event: