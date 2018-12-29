Charly Caruso Somehow Got Injured At WWE RAW (Photos)

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com recently commented on WWE announcing Asuka vs. Becky Lynch for the Royal Rumble and then seemingly dropping the match on...
You'll find information on this website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, Vince McMahon, Impact Wrestling, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Randy Orton, WWE Divas, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!