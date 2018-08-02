Chelsea Green Says Her Relationship With Zack Ryder Makes Her Want To Be With WWE Even More

In an interview with the Roman Show, Chelsea Green talks about her relationship with Zack Ryder, the Mae Young Classic, trying out for WWE, Kairi Sane and Io Shirai joining WWE, and more.

Her relationship with Zack Ryder:

“He inspires me. I want to be there (WWE) more now because I want to spend time with him.

“We do try to keep wrestling separate from our relationship. I always wanted to be there no matter what and I want to stay true to that. I worked up kind of the wrestling ladder to get there. I hope we can be there to be together. He does inspire me with my character. Sometimes we sit down and go through different things I can do things with my character because he has been doing it for so long.”

If she knows if she will be participating in the Mae Young Classic:

“Not yet. So stay tuned. I think there is so much amazing talent to be uncovered so I am waiting Ill know when you guys know.”

WWE signing Kairi Sane and Io Shirai:

“I knew that they would. I am glad the world opened their eyes to female Japanese stars. I think people for so long paid attention to Mexico, Canada, Australia and England and never Japan. It was kind of crazy. Now, they see how fearless they are.”