Chris Adonis Talks About Working In Impact Wrestling, Master Lock Challenge, More

Chris Adonis spoke with Arm Drag Takedown with Pollo Del Mar to talk about various topics. Here are the highlights:

Impact Wrestling:

“As long as I’ve been in Impact, nothing has been set in stone. Everything has been questionable. We’ve had a lot of moving pieces, a lot of people in and out. It’s about getting the company to a stable place at this point.”

His Master Lock Challenge in WWE:

“They were trying to take a step back from doing all the crazy stuff and get [fans] conditioned back to just some basic stuff that’s fundamental and works, like the full nelson. It’s a simple move, but it works if it’s presented right the way.”



