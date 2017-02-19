Chris Benoit’s Son Steps Into WWE Ring (Photo), WWE Asks Fans Which Female Star Should Return

– Amidst rumors of WWE contacting ex-Divas for Wrestlemania 33 weekend in Orlando, Florida, the company issued this poll asking fans which former female Superstar you would most like to see.

As of this post, the results are: Kelly Kelly (22 percent), Other (18 percent), Beth Phoenix (13 percent), Stacy Keibler (9 percent), Torrie Wilson (9 percent), Michelle McCool (8 percent), Kaitlyn (8 percent) and Eve (5 percent). WWE also has Melina listed twice, with a combined vote total of 9 percent.

– David Benoit, son of the late Chris Benoit, attended Saturday’s WWE live event in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

As you can see in this photo, David had a chance to step into the ring.