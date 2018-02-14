Chris Jericho Addresses His Friendship With Vince McMahon

Chris Jericho recently appeared on The Steve Austin Show (transcript via wrestlinginc.com) to talk about various topics. During the interview, Jericho talked about his friendship with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and how to get over with him as a talent. Here is what he had to say:

“It doesn’t matter what you’ve done anywhere else in the world until you go through the WWE curtain and Vince can see you.” Jericho professed, “it doesn’t matter if you’re Steve Austin, Triple H, Mick Foley, Chris Benoit, AJ Styles, or Chris Jericho. I would probably say he doesn’t watch any wrestling whatsoever. He might hear some names. I don’t think he cares. Your job when you get to the WWE is to basically start from scratch and show Vince what you can do and if you get over with him, you’ll get a chance to get over. Not the pixie dust, but you need to get over with Vince first before you get the chance to really get over.”

“I consider Vince to be a friend of mine now.” Jericho admitted, “I asked him to go to AC/DC with me last year when they were at [Madison Square Garden] with Axl Rose and then he ended up tearing his quad and he never said he would go, but I invited him. What if he wants to go? What am I going to do? Do I stand in the seats with Vince and, like, air guitar with him? Like, what are we going to do if he shows up? Are these seats going to be good enough for him? Do I have to get a box now? What do I do?”