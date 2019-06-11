Chris Jericho and Bully Ray Comment On The Undertaker vs. Goldberg

Chris Jericho gave his thoughts on Undertaker vs. Goldberg from Super Showdown:

On an edition of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray gave his thoughts on the match:

“You wanna tell me you didn’t like the match, that’s one thing,” said Ray. “At least give these guys credit for going out there and working their balls off. Trying their hardest and doing whatever they can to have a good match. If not for the last two minutes, I think everything was going fine despite the fact that Bill got his bell rung.”

“If this was a video game and there was a strength meter on Goldberg, it would have dropped tremendously.”

