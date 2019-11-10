Chris Jericho and Hangman Adam Page React To AEW Full Gear PPV

Chris Jericho and Hangman Adam Page spoke with media after the AEW Full Gear PPV and here are a few highlights from Jericho’s session.

* Jericho teased that The Inner Circle would have more members.

* The match with Cody was one of the best of his career.

* Jericho teased that Virgil/Soulman Jones would be seen again oN AEW television

* Regarding NXT: “This is not a war that we started, this is not a war that we asked for.”

Adam Page noted that he has a busted eardrum but is still scheduled to compete on Wednesday’s Dynamite. You can check out both sessions below: