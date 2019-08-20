Chris Jericho and Jim Ross React To NXT – USA Network Announcement

Chris Jericho and Jim Ross have commented on the news that NXT is moving to the USA Network on September 18th:

Congrats to @WWENXT for making the big move to the @USA_Network ! Runners always race faster when somebody is right behind them. Gonna be fun to see which team the world decides to join! #ChooseJericho @AEWrestling @AEWonTNT

Not sure personally of the poke the bear line but @wwe move to attempt to block their “non competition” isn’t a surprise.

No one said this journey would be easy. https://t.co/WRdlWqrs4p

— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) August 20, 2019