Chris Jericho And Matt Riddle Continue Online Feud

As previously noted, Chris Jericho and Matt Riddle engaged in a heated Twitter exchange over the weekend. The online feud continued into Monday with Riddle stating the following:

“I don’t know why you’re saying ‘listen and learn kid’… I’ll beat the shit out of you, I don’t understand that, I don’t get it, you’re soft as hell, maybe back in your prime, but even then I would have beat the shit out of you.”

Jericho responded to Riddle with a simple video.