Chris Jericho Boycotting All Elite Wrestling Event

AEW is doing a storyline where Chris Jericho is boycotting the Fyter Fest event due to the company broadcasting the event away for free:

In protest of @KennyOmegamanX, @CodyRhodes, @NickJacksonYB & @MattJackson13’s foolish decision to give the #FyterFest live stream away to @AEWrestling fans for free, I am pulling out of the event. I refuse to be associated w such shameless pandering. — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) June 11, 2019