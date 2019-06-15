Chris Jericho Clarifies His Job Status With AEW

During an appearance on Jesse Ventura’s show The World According to Jesse, Chris Jericho discussed All Elite Wrestling stars being labeled as employees instead of independent contractors:

“I know you for one always stood up for a union in wrestling. I think the way a union will happen is when television stations go through the Screen Actors Guild type of thing and force the union to happen.”

“I don’t know everybody’s specific deals but for myself, I am an employee of AEW. So there are inroads for that, at least for me, I’m a registered employee of the company.”