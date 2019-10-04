Chris Jericho Comments On AEW Beating NXT In The Ratings

During an interview with Complex.com, Chris Jericho commented on NXT Dynamite’s ratings victory over NXT on Wednesday night. Jericho said the company is embarrassed and stated the following:

“They started this. Everything that they’ve done has been reactionary to us. We’re not in a war with anybody besides ourselves…all that matters is our show.”

“They kinda started this war, and the very first night they got destroyed. Big deal, it’s our first debut, but they have to come back and say ‘it’s a marathon and not a one-night sprint.’ Who’s ever said it’s a one-night sprint? It’s not a war for us. Now, we’re placed in one, and we’re gonna kick ass.”