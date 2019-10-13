Chris Jericho Comments On Cruise Possibly Hosting AEW Dynamite

In an interview with Fansided.com, Chris Jericho commented on a possible 3rd Jericho cruise and an edition of AEW Dynamite possibly taking place on the ship:

“Yeah, January 20th is sold out already, so we’re gonna talk soon about Jericho Cruise No. 3. So, it’s exciting! You remember WCW had Road Wild and Bash at the Beach, where you’re taking wrestling out of the arena. If you saw the event we did last year on a cruise ship, it looked so beautiful. The middle of the night in the middle of the ocean, the stars shining down, the lights. I’d like that to be an annual thing, and as I’m with AEW, there’s no reason to take a day out of a wrestling company. So, if we can make it the annual rock and wrestling rager at sea edition of [AEW] Dynamite, that’s great! Just adds another element to our very cool show.”