Chris Jericho Comments On Dean Ambrose Possibly Joining AEW

In an interview with express.co.uk, Chris Jericho commented on Dean Ambrose possibly joining All Elite Wrestling:

“I’m sure if he wants to come to AEW he’d be more than welcome.”

“When you get a great performer, it doesn’t matter what company they were before because they’re in a top level.”

Ambrose was removed to the WWE Alumni section earlier this week. Jericho talked about Ambrose taking a break from the business for now.

“It’s a grind, and not just the physical aspect of it but there’s a mental standpoint,” said Jericho.