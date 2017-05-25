Chris Jericho Comments On His WWE Status, Jinder Mahal Finally Gets WWE Merchandise (Photo)

– In an interview with AP News, Chris Jericho commented on his future with WWE and compared WWE with his band Fozzy. Here is what he said:

“WWE, it’s the brand name. I’m just a cog. An important part of it, people like it. But this is our band. People are here to see us. That to me, is a little more of a rush. It’s not under the auspices of another name. It’ll be a long time before I go back,” he said. “If I ever do go back, if I never go back, it’s fine. If I never wrestle another match, it wouldn’t bother me.”

– Now that he is the new WWE World Champion, Jinder Mahal has finally gotten merchandise. WWE has started selling a new t-shirt for Mahal which you can check out at the link below: