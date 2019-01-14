Chris Jericho Comments On How Roman Reigns Is Doing Health-Wise

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Chris Jericho commented on how Roman Reigns is doing with his leukemia battle:

“I talk to him quite often. He seems to be doing pretty good from what I know. I don’t know what he wants to get out there as far as what he’s doing, but he’s doing his treatment. I think things are doing pretty well. I don’t know much about leukemia. I don’t know what the endgame is when you’re quote-unquote ‘cured’ when it goes into remission. When you can do physical matches or travel or whatever it is.”

“I talk to him quite a bit. I got a group text with him in it. I text him on the side quite a bit. He always seems to be doing well in good spirits.”

“He’s a great guy and I know a lot of people over the years a lot of people have bagged on him, but he’s the wrong guy to bag on because he is a sweet guy, funny, works hard, big heart. So we love him and I think it’s just a matter of time before he comes back, but more importantly, that he stays healthy for his family, for sure.”