Chris Jericho Comments On Marko Stunt’s Critics

Chris Jericho wrote the following on Twitter regarding Marko Stunt being too small to be a credible wrestler in AEW:
Laughing at ppl complaining that @MarkoStunt is too small & a “disgrace to pro wrestling!” Funny thing is I thought the same thing about @reymysterio the first time I met him in 93. I also saw @TheUltimoDragon get REAMED out by his boss when he first brought Rey to Japan in 95.
— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) October 18, 2019
Bottom line: Over is over & #Marko did a good job of getting over on Wed. Whether he ends up a World Champion like Rey did remains to be seen…but I’d rather watch him than a 6’8 musclehead who can’t move. I was once told I was “too small” to be a wrestler too…& I did ok! 😉
— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) October 18, 2019