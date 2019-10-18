Chris Jericho Comments On Marko Stunt’s Critics

Chris Jericho wrote the following on Twitter regarding Marko Stunt being too small to be a credible wrestler in AEW:

Laughing at ppl complaining that @MarkoStunt is too small & a “disgrace to pro wrestling!” Funny thing is I thought the same thing about @reymysterio the first time I met him in 93. I also saw @TheUltimoDragon get REAMED out by his boss when he first brought Rey to Japan in 95. — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) October 18, 2019