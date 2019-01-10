Chris Jericho Comments On More WWE Stars Joining All Elite Wrestling

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Chris Jericho talked about other WWE stars possibly joining him in All Elite Wrestling:

“By me joining the company I think fans and wrestlers most importantly go, ‘Holy sh*t this is real.’ Because if Jericho went there this is real. Because a lot of people don’t know Kenny or Cody or The Bucks. We know them, but your average fan doesn’t. Your guy in the WWE making a decent living, but thinks they can do better now knows, ‘Wow, Jericho can go there I can go there too.’”