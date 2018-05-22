Chris Jericho Cuts Heated Promo On Tetsuya Naito

Chris Jericho cut a heated promo on Tetsuya Naito on Tuesday morning at an event to hype up their match at NJPW Dominion on June 9th.
El Alfa taunts El Ingobernable! @IAmJericho vows to take @s_d_naito’s blood and his Intercontinental title in a video tirade‼︎ #njDOMINION only on https://t.co/Tj7UBJ4PjP
第4試合終了後、クリス・ジェリコからメッセージが…内藤哲也の反応は…!? 登録＆視聴▷https://t.co/Tj7UBJ4PjP pic.twitter.com/UZO6GDGx9r
The following matches have been announced for the NJPW Dominion event that will air live on New Japan World at 3AM ET:
* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title Match: Champion Will Ospreay vs. 2018 BOTSJ Winner
* IWGP Never Openweight Title Match: Champion Hirooki Goto vs. Michael Elgin vs. Taichi
* IWGP Tag Team Title Match: Champions EVIL & SANADA vs. The Young Bucks
* IWGP Title, Best 2 of 3 Falls, No Time Limit Match: Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. Kenny Omega