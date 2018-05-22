Chris Jericho Cuts Heated Promo On Tetsuya Naito

Chris Jericho cut a heated promo on Tetsuya Naito on Tuesday morning at an event to hype up their match at NJPW Dominion on June 9th.

The following matches have been announced for the NJPW Dominion event that will air live on New Japan World at 3AM ET:

* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title Match: Champion Will Ospreay vs. 2018 BOTSJ Winner

* IWGP Never Openweight Title Match: Champion Hirooki Goto vs. Michael Elgin vs. Taichi

* IWGP Tag Team Title Match: Champions EVIL & SANADA vs. The Young Bucks

* IWGP Title, Best 2 of 3 Falls, No Time Limit Match: Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. Kenny Omega