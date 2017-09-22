Chris Jericho Describes His Relationship With Vince McMahon

In an interview with Monster.com providing career advice, Chris Jericho described his relationship with Vince McMahon over the years. Here are highlights from the interview:

You clearly admire your boss, WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon. Any tips on getting along with a demanding manager, especially in a new job?

“The relationship I have with Vince now — and I think of us as friends — took years to develop. When you’re working with someone who’s at the top of their game, they are really complex, and it’s not possible to gain their trust and respect overnight. You can’t rush it.

“It helps to put yourself in the shoes of someone who’s been a boss for a long time. How many people have worked for him in the past, and how many have not worked out? He, or she, is looking for someone who will stand the test of time. So try to be that person.”

You’ve reinvented yourself several times so far. What would you tell someone trying to break into a field where they have no experience?

“Try not to pay attention to what other people think. If you concentrate on yourself and what you’re capable of doing, you will find it a lot easier to move forward. Anytime you hear “no,” there’s always a way to get it done. I’m living proof.

“Every time I’ve ever started somewhere new, I got off on the wrong foot and had to struggle to get my confidence back. I think that’s true for most people in a new situation, with new people, new rules. But if you know you have the ability, keep at it and don’t worry about your mistakes. You’ll always make mistakes. Focus on your victories.”

Jericho also talked about dealing with career disappointment, “smelling the roses” before tackling your next goal and more.