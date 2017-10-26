Chris Jericho Eats Extra Spicy Wings (Video), Mojo Rawley WWE PC Clip, WWE Stock Jumps

– Above is the latest episode of “Hot Ones” from First We Feast, featuring Chris Jericho taking on hot wings of death with host Sean Evans.

– WWE stock was up 13.23% today following the positive 2017 Third Quarter earnings report, closing at $24.48 per share. Today’s high was $24.48 and the low was $21.89.

– Below is the latest workout clip from Mojo Rawley at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. He wrote: