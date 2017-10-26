Chris Jericho Eats Extra Spicy Wings (Video), Mojo Rawley WWE PC Clip, WWE Stock Jumps

– Above is the latest episode of “Hot Ones” from First We Feast, featuring Chris Jericho taking on hot wings of death with host Sean Evans.
– WWE stock was up 13.23% today following the positive 2017 Third Quarter earnings report, closing at $24.48 per share. Today’s high was $24.48 and the low was $21.89.
– Below is the latest workout clip from Mojo Rawley at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. He wrote:
Sled Pushes. Working on strength and not power today. Very slow deliberate steps, gaining extra ground with each step. Working this in towards the end of the workout. Leg Day. Feel the burn baby!!!! #NoExcuses #JustResults #STAYHyped #LegDay #Grind #DoTheWork #SledPushes