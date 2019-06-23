Chris Jericho Explains What Is Wrong With Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin

During his recent podcast, Chris Jericho explained why Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin hasn’t been generating much buzz from WWE fans…

“This match, to me, once again is one of the problems with WWE and maybe one of the reasons why tickets haven’t sold well in Tacoma. We just saw this match two weeks ago at Super [Show Down]. The classic thing is my neighbor is a good guy too, [that] doesn’t mean [Corbin] should be headlining pay-per-views over and over again.”

“There’s heat, there’s go-away heat, there’s this guy isn’t ready heat. Corbin — solid worker, solid personality, great guy. I don’t think he’s ready for the main event especially when you got Samoa Joe four or five matches down working for the United States Championship. Flip-flop it. Let Corbin work his way up through the ranks and let a guy who is a legit proven headliner who has drawn money.”

“I know you’re not suppose to say TNA in WWE but let’s be honest, the biggest pay-per-view in TNA history was Kurt Angle vs. Samoa Joe. Joe can walk the walk and talk the talk. I think Corbin is still learning. I think the difference in this one is that there’s a special guest referee that’s going to be chosen by Corbin.”