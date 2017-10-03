Chris Jericho Fozzy Tour Dates Announced, Fans On Big Show vs. Athletes, Brie Q&A Video

– Above is a new fan Q&A video from Brie Bella. She indicates Nikki Bella has a farting problem and tells a story about Nikki breaking wind twice while laughing during computer class in high school. She also talks about how she first started dating Daniel Bryan, flying while pregnant and more.

– WWE has a new poll asking fans which celebrity should Big Show face if the match with Shaquille O’Neal doesn’t happen at WrestleMania 33 – UFC Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor, a rematch against Floyd Mayweather Jr., New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, Shaq’s TNT broadcast partner and former NBA star Charles Barkley, former NBA star and WCW wrestler Dennis Rodman or other. As of this writing, 37% went with Conor while 16% voted for other, 14% for Rodman, 14% for Gronk and 11% for Floyd.

– Current WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho looks to be taking time away from WWE after WrestleMania 33 as a new Fozzy tour has been announced. bellow are dates:

* May 5 – Virginia Beach, VA

* May 6 – Canton, GA

* May 7 – Charlotte, NC

* May 9 – Knoxville, TN

* May 10 – Louisville, KY

* May 11 – TBA

* May 12 – Ashwaubenon, WI

* May 13 – TBA

* May 16 – Pittsburgh, PA

* May 17 – Lancaster, PA

* May 18 – Patchogue, NY

* May 19 – Asbury Park, NJ

* May 20 – Winchester, VA

* May 23 – Flint, MI

* May 24 – Joliet, IL

* May 25 – TBA

* May 26 – Pryor, OK

* May 27 – San Antonio, TX