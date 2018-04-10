Chris Jericho & Kurt Angle Confirmed For WWE Greatest Royal Rumble Event

WWE issued the following:

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA and STAMFORD, Conn. — Fifteen WWE Superstars, including Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle, 2016 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner Baron Corbin, four-time Tag Team Champions The New Day, and three-time World Heavyweight Champion and 9-time Intercontinental Champion Chris Jericho, have officially entered the first-ever 50-Man Greatest Royal Rumble Match, which will take place at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Friday, April 27, at 7 p.m. AST.

The Greatest Royal Rumble will stream live on WWE Network Friday, April 27, with a tune-in time of 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT, with a special, one-hour Greatest Royal Rumble Kickoff starting at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT. It will also be available on pay-per-view outside of the Middle East with regional broadcast information forthcoming.

WWE Superstars Apollo, Shelton Benjamin, Sin Cara, Elias, Chad Gable, Goldust, Titus O’Neil, Mojo Rawley and Dolph Ziggler have also declared for the first-ever Greatest Royal Rumble Match. Additionally, the historic event includes John Cena vs. Triple H, Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns in a Steel Cage Universal Championship Match and six other championship matches.

General Sports Authority of Saudi Arabia Chairman, His Excellency Turki Al Sheikh, WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia invite the world to celebrate this signature event. It is the first event as part of a long-term partnership between WWE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.