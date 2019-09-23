Chris Jericho Makes Another Generous Donation

As previously noted, a GoFundMe account was started to help former WWE/WCW star Brian Knobbs with medical bills.

The goal of $10,000 was recently reached with Chris Jericho donating $1,500. WrestlingNews.co complied a list of other donations that Jericho has made in recent years:

– $5,000 to help cover the funeral expenses for Balls Mahoney

– $2,500 towards the fundraiser set up by Tyler Breeze and Kevin Owens for the victims of the Alberta forest fires

– $3,000 towards Rico Constantino’s medical bills

– $2,500 towards Rex King’s funeral costs

– $2,500 to help with Jerry Lynn pay for several medical procedures

– $2,000 towards the Buffalo Brothers Car Accident Recovery Fund

– $500 to help a sick cat named Jax

– $2,000 to help with former Smoky Mountain Ring announcer Tommy Noe’s medical costs

– $2,500 to help friend Alexandria Finley beat cancer

– $300 (out of the $300 goal) to help get boots for wrestler Black Dragon (Bret Komo)

– $5,000 to help save Kamala’s house