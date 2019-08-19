Chris Jericho Makes NXT Claim, WWE 205 Live Ending Soon?

– While appearing on Busted Open Radio today, Chris Jericho claimed that NXT will be moving to the USA Network on Wednesday, September 25th from 8:00-10:00 PM Eastern. WWE has not yet publicly confirmed the move but an announcement is expected to take place during RAW.

Meanwhile, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com is reporting that September 18th will be the NXT on USA debut.

– According to HeelByNature.com, a source has indicated that 205 Live could be ending soon with NXT’s move to the USA Network. There is speculation that the cruiserweight division will be moving to the NXT brand to help fill the two hours.