Chris Jericho On AEW Signing and If He’ll Return To WWE, Billy Gunn’s AEW Role

– In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Chris Jericho commented on signing with All Elite Wrestling if he’ll ever return to WWE:

“Life, you know. It’s one of those things I never would have guessed it, but as the last year going from New Japan to ALL IN to the cruise and kinda seeing how life was on the other side and I realized like Kenny and like The Bucks and these guys, you can make a good living outside of WWE. Then when you have a billionaire getting involved suddenly I get the biggest offer of my career by far you know, I couldn’t say no.”

“Well I mean, maybe in three years I might go there or be associated or whatever, but for the next three years, it’s AEW. That’s where I’m signed and that’s the contract that I have.”

– During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Billy Gunn commented on his role with All Elite Wrestling:

“I don’t know a lot about what’s going on. I know I’m the only producer they have right now, so my role as of right now is just agent. I might work a little bit, also. I might be talent too, which is OK with me. I work everywhere else; I might as well work for the company that I work for. I wish I could answer that. I really don’t know because, like I said, this literally just happened this week. We’re still in the process of trying to get things together, so as soon as I know more, I’ll be able to speak on that a little bit more.”