Chris Jericho On CM Punk Joining AEW, Ex-WWE Writer Takes Jab At WrestleMania 35

– In an interview with Express.co.uk, Chris Jericho commented on CM Punk possibly joining AEW:
“It’s a pretty obvious answer. I don’t know if he wants to wrestle, but if he decides to I think AEW would be the perfect place for him.”
– Former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz took the following jab at the length of Wrestlemania:
#AvengersEndgame just proved you can be action packed, funny, emotional, intense with a gigantic cast and still clock in at just three hours. Your move Wrestlemania.
— Brian Gewirtz (@bfg728) April 26, 2019