Chris Jericho On Possibly Going Into The WWE Hall Of Fame, Braun Strowman Cameo In Music Video

“I don’t think about stuff like that, like I said. If it happens, I probably wouldn’t show up. I don’t like these big pomp and circumstance things like retirement matches, and everybody kissing your ass telling you how great you are, because I know how great I am, so I don’t need people telling me that. So, depending on what mood I’m in, I’ve always been the anti-star for that kind of thing anyways. But yeah, I’ll leave that to somebody else, but not me. I’ll show up, maybe, depends how I feel.”

– Braun Strowman makes a brief cameo appearance in the music video for the song Wish You Were Here, an Avenged Sevenfold cover of Pink Floyd. Strowman’s appearance is at 4:47 into the video.